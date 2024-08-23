Actress Dineo Langa and her husband, Zothile "Solo" Langa, continue to serve relationship goals

The popular couple spiced things up in their marriage and relationship by spending time together cooking in the kitchen

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Dineo shared that being in the kitchen with her hubby cooking up a storm brings spices up their love life

Dineo and her husband love spending time together cooking. Image: Supplied

Actress Dineo Langa and her hubby continue to serve relationship goals as they love spending time together cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

Dineo and Solo Langa spice up their love life by cooking together

Former The Queen actress Dineo and her husband Zothile "Solo" Langa continue to show off their love for each other every chance they get, and this time around, it's all about their passion for cooking together that captured many.

The power couple spiced up their love life by preparing their home-cooked meals together, enjoying every moment of making their favourite food as a union.

The Langas recently teamed up with Rajah to share their love story and love for curry. The “Aroma You Can Taste” campaign nudges consumers to return to home-cooked meals and reminds them about Rajah's powerful aroma and flavour.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about the importance of preparing a meal together, Dineo Langa discussed how cooking up a storm spices up their love life.

She said:

"Home cooked meals allow for structure and planning in the weekly hustle & bustle. With us having different intentions for our body goals, it helps us streamline our different dietary needs."

Dineo also mentioned that their favourite dish in their household is Butter chicken:

"Butter chicken is an absolute favorite in our household. The aroma that fills the air when we're cooking it just creates such a beautiful ambience in our home.

The truth is Rajah spices have always been the standard for great taste in most South African households and no meal is complete without it. Our nostalgia is a tapestry of grandma's meals with some rajah in tow. One likes to relive those memories sometimes."

