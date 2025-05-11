Sue Duminy, ex-wife of former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy, has found love again just months after her marriage with the South African sportsman

The couple officially announced their split in February via social media; they were married for 14 years, since 2011, and share two daughters

Sue’s alleged new relationship has sparked widespread interest and speculation from her followers and fans on social media

Sue Duminy, former wife of South African cricketer JP Duminy, finds love again a few months after divorce.

The South African couple officially announced their divorce in February via social media, bringing their 14-year marriage to an end. Married since 2011, they share two daughters together.

While the reasons behind their split remain private, both have chosen to move forward maturely—but it seems Sue has fully healed from the divorce as she has found love again.

Sue Duminy Finds Love Again with New Man

Sue, who has always maintained a strong presence on social media, recently shared subtle hints about her new relationship, sparking curiosity among her followers.

She posted a series of pictures with her new man while attending AfrikaBurn last weekend with a group of friends. However, her latest post on social media has now made it clear that she has found love again.

According to reports, the man’s name is Franco Roberto, and he has made his social media page private to avoid unnecessary buzz from fans.

The two lovebirds are currently enjoying a trip to Berlin, Germany, with Sue sharing several photos of the places they visited and their exciting nightlife experiences.

"Berlin... that’s all 🙈🤣," JP Duminy’s former wife captioned the pictures she shared on her Instagram page.

Although she didn’t officially confirm their relationship status, her actions—such as liking several comments from her followers about her new romance—have led many to conclude that love is definitely in the air.

Reactions as Sue Duminy finds love again with new man

heatherann865 said:

"Love how you living life - Never stop doing YOU❤️."

funkyshar commented:

"So happy for you ❤️."

Wendy Anne Cox reacted:

"Wow a hunk happy for you darling sue always smiling."

Maree Schubert VdMerwe shared:

"As long as you are happy and being treated well have a good time 🙏"

margacor_2 added:

"Beautiful work of art . for a beautiful woman."

Bongtry65 commented:

“I’m proud of Sue for choosing herself and moving on. She deserves happiness just like anyone else.”

desmondalessis shared:

“It’s not easy to rebuild after such a public breakup, but she’s doing it with grace. Respect to her.”

Sue Duminy shares cryptic message on IG

Source: Briefly News