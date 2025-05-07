Sue Duminy has been spotted with a mystery man just months after her divorce from her marriage with former Proteas star JP Duminy

The 40-year-old shared several pictures and video of her enjoying a good time with an unknown man at the Afrikaburn Tankwa Town

The sighting has sparked speculation about a possible new partner for the South African mommy influencer on social media

The former wife of legendary cricketer JP Duminy, Sue Duminy, has sparked dating rumours on social media after being spotted with a mystery man in her recent post online.

The South African couple officially announced their divorce in February on social media after being married since 2011 (14 years) and having two daughters.

The former Proteas star and the mommy influencer released a joint statement to confirm the end of their marriage, and they have been enjoying their separate lives since then.

Sue has been having an amazing time on her own, as she’s been seen on different occasions going for luxurious getaways and not letting the divorce weigh her down.

Sue Duminy spotted with a mystery man post-divorce

In recent pictures and videos shared by Sue on Instagram, she was seen spending quality time with a mystery man, which has sparked dating rumours on social media.

The social media influencer went on a trip to Afrikaburn, an eclectic music and arts festival that took place in Quaggafontein in the Tankwa Karoo.

The man was seen in virtually all the pictures she shared on her Instagram page, and one of the pictures of them together was engraved with a love sign.

In the numerous pictures she shared, Sue was seen being cosy with the man. To avoid public rumours about the two, she turned off the comment section under the post.

"And suddenly it’s over... driving back with brown, dusty, tangled hair, tired eyes, a suitcase full of sparkly outfits, and a heart overflowing with the most incredible memories," she captioned the video.

"I will just never be able to explain... I will forever replay all the memories in my head – most didn’t make it to my phone (the best actually 😂) – in Tankwa town, phones tend to take a backseat and human connection and love take priority... smiles and compliments flying around, and each person sheds their layers until their authentic hearts are revealed.

"This is my tribe, and these are my people – the non-conformists, the rule breakers, the black sheep, the ones who are forever judged for being true to themselves... may we all find the courage to discover our true inner happiness, our flame, our light, our tribe... ending this trip with a mixture of sadness and immense gratitude... these are the moments I live for – true to myself, free, happy, and a bit of a rebel-hippie-free spirit."

Sue Duminy shares cryptic message on IG

