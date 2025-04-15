JP Duminy celebrated his first birthday since his February 2025 divorce from Sue Duminy, without any public acknowledgment from his ex-wife

The couple, once seen as a South African power duo, had been married since 2011 but finalized their separation after months of speculation

Both JP and Sue have shifted focus to personal growth and privacy, with Duminy active in cricket mentorship and Sue stepping back from lifestyle content

Former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy marked his birthday yesterday in what appeared to be a quieter fashion than in years past, with no public message or acknowledgment from his estranged wife, Sue Duminy. The silence comes just months after the couple finalised their divorce in February.

Former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy marked his birthday yesterday in what appeared to be a quieter fashion than in years past. Image:@Jp Duminy.

The pair, who married in 2011, had long been considered a power couple in both cricket and lifestyle circles, often sharing glimpses of their family life and travels online. However, by late 2023, speculation of marital strain had intensified, and February 2025 saw the confirmation that they had legally parted ways. While Duminy’s birthday — on April 14 — previously drew loving posts and heartfelt tributes from Sue, this year was noticeably different. No message was shared from her side on social platforms, and the couple, who share children together, have maintained a low profile regarding their separation.

Post-cricket career and Sue’s social media silence

Since retiring from international cricket in 2019, JP Duminy has remained active in the sport, both as a coach and commentator. His focus, of late, appears to have shifted more toward mentorship roles and personal business ventures. Sue, a former model and lifestyle blogger, has also gone quiet on social media — especially regarding family matters. Her latest posts steer away from personal life, reflecting what seems to be a deliberate decision to guard her privacy post-divorce.

Life after the spotlight

Divorce is never easy, especially when lived in the public eye. But both JP and Sue appear to be navigating this new phase with quiet dignity. Whether this silence signals a complete break or simply a more private approach to co-parenting remains to be seen. As JP Duminy enters another year of life, fans and well-wishers have continued to send birthday messages — this time without the once-familiar family echoes.

Fan reactions on X:

@CricketLoverZA:

Happy Birthday JP Duminy! One of the most elegant left-handers we've ever seen. Wishing you peace and success in this new chapter."

@SportsQueenZA:

No matter what life throws your way, your legacy in SA cricket is untouchable. Happy birthday JP!"

@MzansiCricketFan:

Wishing JP Duminy a blessed birthday. Still miss those classy drives through cover!"

@CapetownVibes:

Sending strength and love to JP on his first birthday post-divorce. You’ve got this champ!"

@TheRealProteasFan:

Happy birthday to a true Proteas legend. Hope you’re surrounded by good energy and love today, JP!"

Since retiring from international cricket in 2019, JP Duminy has remained active in the sport, both as a coach and commentator. Image:@Jp Duminy.

