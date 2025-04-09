Usher fan Jimalita Tillman has responded to divorce rumours after her viral flirtation with the singer during his Past, Present, Future tour, clarifying that she is single

The viral TikTok video, showing Jimalita sharing a moment with Usher at the O2 Arena, sparked speculation about her marriage, which she dismissed as false

Meanwhile, South African celebrities like DJ Zinhle and Tyla have also made headlines for their interactions with Usher, sparking social media buzz

A woman who went viral for flirting with award-winning American singer Usher Raymond at his Past, Present, Future tour has broken her silence following reports that her husband had allegedly filed for divorce. The woman poured cold water on the rumours, saying she is single.

Usher's fan has broken her silence on the divorce rumours. Image: Paras Griffin and Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Usher fan speaks out

Usher Raymond's fan has finally spoken out after her viral rauchy moment with the singer nearly broke the internet. The clip, which garnered more than 7 million views on TikTok, shows the fan, identified as Jimalita Tillman locking eyes with the My Boo singer and eating his famous cherries during his performance at the O2 Arena in London.

Watch the viral video below:

The video set the internet on fire, with some reports suggesting that the fan's husband had filed for divorce after the flirty video. According to Metro UK, Jimalita poured cold water on reports that her marriage went up in flames after enjoying a sweet moment with Usher. She said:

"That is completely false. I am single. I am a retired homeschool mom looking to expand the arts here and across the pond. I am single. You got a cherry, give me a jingle."

Jimalita debunked the reports that Usher was a homewrecker and added that she is enjoying the spotlight the moment has given to her life and business.

Usher's fan has addressed claims that her husband is divorcing her. Image: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

SA stars who have linked up with Usher

Usher has also met several South African celebrities. DJ Zinhle caused a buzz on social media when her steamy video with the Yeah! singer alongside her best friend Moozlie at the Remy Martin event in the USA in 2023. Social media users accused the singer of disrespecting her husband, Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, at the event.

She also faced backlash from fans when she tried to explain how damaging the things said about her were. She said:

"But to actually curse me out. To swear at me, call me names, call me a h*e, call me and say ‘yeah Usher definitely smashed', that is so wrong. guys, I’m someone’s mom."

Grammy Award-winning SA singer Tyla also linked up with Usher at his concert in Chicago. Fans joked about how the Truth or Dare singer dodged Usher's hug during the show.

Tyla's Coachella performance to fetch R22K entrance fee

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that after announcing her performance at Coachella 2025, it has emerged that it will cost R22,633 to see South African superstar Tyla take to the stage on Friday, 11 April 2025.

The Mzansi hitmaker will perform on the opening day of the world-renowned festival, sharing the stage with famous names such as Lady Gaga and Missy Elliott.

Source: Briefly News