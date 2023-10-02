DJ Zinhle addressed backlash for hanging out with Usher Raymond in the US, expressing her shock over the online criticism during her reality TV show The Unexpected

She revealed that people cursed and insulted her, calling her names and insinuating an affair with Usher, which deeply affected her as a mother

Social media users continued to criticize her, emphasizing the need for her to behave appropriately as a married woman and mother

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

DJ Zinhle recently addressed the massive backlash she faced after her video chilling with US singer Usher Raymond in America went viral. The Umlilo hitmaker addressed the trolls who called her out during an episode on her reality TV show The Unexpected.

DJ Zinhle was recently slammed after opening up about the backlash she faced for hanging out with Usher. Image: @djzinhle and Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Source: UGC

DJ Zinhle opens up about Usher backlash

DJ Zinhle is always trending for all the wrong reasons. The star caught strays after she was captured hanging out with Usher Raymond at an event in the US. The mother of two who was with her right-hand woman Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena at the event was accused of acting inappropriately.

Addressing the issue during the first episode of her much-awaited reality TV show The Unexpected, the sat said she was shocked that people dragged her over that.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

According to MDN News, Zinhle made these comments while chatting to AKA's mother Lynn Forbes. She said she was hurt that people said such things to her. She said:

"But to actually curse me out. To swear at me, call me names, call me a h*e, call me and say ‘yeah Usher definitely smashed’… that is so wrong. guys, I’m someone’s mom."

DJ Zinhle dragged after addressing the Usher backlash issue

Social media users still came after DJ Zinhle after opening up about how the issue bothered her. People said the star should behave like a married woman and a mother.

@nayi_kasi_sound said:

"Disgusting. The fact that she laid her hands on someone's chest I imagine if ...it was the other way around."

@theoutsid3r10 wrote:

"If she is someone's mom she should behave like one. Yet alone someone's wife."

@LindiweMiya12 added:

"Angilwi just don't understand why she left that part out since azi people always think she have no respect for utata ka Asante atlist she needs to put some respect kuye."

DJ Zinhle’s plan to protect Asante Mahosana and Kairo Forbes from cyberbullying amazes SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fame comes with public scrutiny and DJ Zinhle is very familiar with the nature of Showbiz. The mother of two announced that she plans to protect her two kids from online hate by removing them from social media.

Her eight-year-old daughter with the late rapper AKA, Kairo Forbes, has unfortunately been targeted by social media trolls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News