DJ Zinhle revealed that she and her family have decided to gradually remove her two famous daughters from social media

The media personality said the decision was motivated by the constant trolling Kairo Forbes receives online

People commended Zinhle for prioritising her children's well-being and choosing to shield them from further cyberbullying

DJ Zinhle and her two daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Fame comes with public scrutiny and DJ Zinhle is very familiar with the nature of Showbiz.

The mother of two announced that she plans to protect her two kids from online hate by removing them from social media.

Kairo Forbes faces cyberbullying

Her eight-year-old daughter with the late rapper AKA, Kairo Forbes, has unfortunately been targeted by social media trolls.

Due to these concerns, Zinhle and her family decided to reduce Kairo and her two-year-old daughter with Murdah Bongz, Asante Mahosana's presence on social media.

Zinhle on protecting children's privacy

In an interview with SundayWorld, Zinhle expressed their belief that AKA had been attempting to communicate with them.

Zinhle said her preferred outcome would be to completely remove her kids from social media.

SA praise Zinhle for going mommy mode

The Umlilo hitmaker's decision was met with mixed reactions but overall people supported her bold move.

Read some of the comments below:

Ziyanda Yono said:

"Kairo is already a brand, they shouldn't do that, it's a bad decision."

Elizabeth Clark commented:

"That’s absolutely the right decision."

Belinca Adonai wrote:

"Good decision sisi I support you. One they are above 17 you can let them."

Annette Wyngaard mentioned:

"This is ridiculous to expose a 7 year old child to social media. I am glad they have come to their senses."

Sello Sello posted:

"The sooner the better. Those kids needs some toys, not social media."

