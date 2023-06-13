Thuli Phongolo made a failed attempt at giving people some advice on making rash decisions in life

The DJ advised people not to be too quick to prove that they are right but should instead focus on making decisions that will bring them peace

Mzansi was left puzzled by Phongolo's statement with some poking fun at her highly publicised scandal with DJ Maphorisa

Thuli Phongolo's attempt at giving advice failed after mzansi poked fun at her past decisions. Image: @thuliphongolo

Thuli Phongolo shared some words of wisdom where she advised against making decisions that please other people but the individual.

Instead of receiving the message, Mzansi poked fun at the actress following the alleged gender-based violence scandal with DJ Maphorisa.

Thuli P says do not be a people pleaser, instead focus on making decisions that are good for you

In a clip shared by @AdvoBarryRoux, Thuli Phongolo said people should not make decisions to prove they are correct. She also advised against making choices influenced by others but yourself.

"Make decisions that bring you peace. Not the decision that everybody wants you to make."

Watch the full clip below:

Thuli's advice is brushed aside

Netizens trolled the DJ, with some saying they did not understand the message she was trying to get across.

@bhekezinhle said:

"Mjolo will make you a motivational speaker."

@Anteejay shared:

"She is saying her decision was not chosen as the best one."

@MabelaKgomotso shared:

"Meaning she was forced to get Phorry arrested because she later followed her heart and withdrew the case for her peace."

@Sbuddahmlangeni said:

"Nothing to see here."

@Fess61193578 shared:

"Simple we need to mind our own business."

