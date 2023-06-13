Rorisang Thandekiso shared on Instagram that she met Zola 7, and it was a most heartwarming moment

The YoTV child star shared pictures and a video showing the flowers Zola bought for her after she unapologetically talked about her V*rginity

Mzansi showed Zola 7 love and encouraged Rorisang not to give up on her faith despite the recent backlash

Rorisang Thandekiso has gushed about the precious moment when she recently met Zola 7. The famed TV host bought her flowers.

Mzansi praised Zola 7 after giving Rorisang Thandekiso flowers for remaining true to her Christian values. Image: @rorisangt

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, this was after Rorisang opened up about being a v*rgin at 33. Apparently, her Christian values and teaching are the reason why she decided to lose her "purity" after getting married.

Zola 7 calls Rorisang Thandekiso a great role model

Taking to Instagram, Rorisang shared two pictures and a video showing Zola 7 lavishing her with beautiful flowers. In the caption, the Metro FM star said it was an honour to meet the legend, but she didn't expect him to show her love.

Thandekiso added that Zola 7 told her not to turn away from her faith even if she gets criticised for living a holy life.

"That was the highlight, until he bought me flowers for keeping my FAITH… despite what people may say or think… He told me I should keep at it that many young people are watching the example…"

Check out the heartwarming post below:

Mzansi lauds Rorisang Thandekiso for keeping her Christian values

Peeps have rallied behind Rorisang and reassured her that her refusal to succumb to worldly desires isn't wrong. Some praised Zola 7 for showing her love when many have tried their backs on her due to her Christian beliefs.

@kay_victorious said:

"Your Love for Jesus Christ is unapologetic. He looks so good on you, and I made it my assignment to constantly pray that the Lord may bless you with a HUSBAND that will understand your faith."

@kabello_mohale shared:

"Keep fighting, sis. You have a multitude of people praying for you!"

@virgy_diamond posted:

"Rorisang, people are nasty about your decision because you make them feel bad about their choices. That is not your problem, so don't let it get to you."

@shezi_mandy replied:

"You deserve it, my dear. We also love to see our brother Zola 7"

@zanelepotelwa commented:

"We love you. Thank you so much for being a light."

@pvtmandla also said:

"I can’t even imagine the reward God is preparing for you. Just wait and see wena."

@thorisodlomo added:

"You deserve all the flowers for what you do."

