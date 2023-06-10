One lady on TikTok was not willing to pay more than 100 for maintenance on her toes, so she went to an interesting nail salon

The woman in the figure showed that she went to extremes in order to get the cheapest pedicure

Online users thought it was hilarious that the woman wanted to save money so badly that she did the beauty treatment on the streets

A TikTok creator proved that she will go to any extent to save their precious money. The woman vlogged how she gets her toes done for less than R50, and her nails look questionable.

A woman on TikTok made content of her salon visit where she paid very little for her pedi done outside. Image: @yolanda_nanah

Source: TikTok

The video showing the nail salon's location got thousands of likes. Many people commented that they could not believe how far she was willing to go for the cheapest pedicure.

TikTok of cheap nail tech salon gets thousands of views

A woman on TikTok @yolanda_nanah did her white toenails with a nail tech who works in an alley. In the video, the woman sat in an open area to get her pedicure done.

Mzansi unconvinced by nail salon's shady location

Many people love to see how women stay looking pretty on a budget. This video was a bit much as people wondered if the salon setup wasn't dangerous. The creator was honest and said it was a harrowing experience.

Muneiwa said:

"Doing your nails in an alley is wild I can’t lie."

user3310200312361 added:

"Girlies are hustling."

J commented:

"True definition of 'you get what you pay for.'"

Brazen Gift Store explained:

"Experienced this when we went to Durban in December with my sister and niece, long story short, we all cried."

YT: Nandipha Ndima asked:

"Darling, is it safe?"

Yolanda Cele, the creator replied:

"You just need to pray until you are done."

