A woman was captured rocking her two graduation belts while shopping in a TikTok video

The clip generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the internet

People in South Africa reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

In South Africa, a woman was seen shopping while proudly wearing her two graduation belts in a TikTok video.

In a country where education is often a hard-fought battle, one graduate’s light-hearted moment has reminded many to celebrate every win. A recent graduate left Mzansi peeps inspired after she was spotted doing her grocery shopping while still rocking her graduation outfit.

Woman in SA shops proudly wearing two graduation belts

The woman was captured in a video, which was posted by a TikTok user named desmond_papawe.

In the clip, the hun was not just rocking any outfit, but one proudly showcasing two graduation belts. The young woman confidently walked through a store, and her belts were wrapped around her neck.

The video captures her holding a shopping basket and picking items off the shelves as if it's just another ordinary day – except, of course, she's dressed like she just walked off the graduation stage.

South Africans online couldn't get enough of the moment. Many praised her for showing off her achievement in style.

Graduation belts – typically awarded for academic excellence or recognition in certain institutions – are symbols of pride for many students, and wearing two of them signals a level of accomplishment not many get to flaunt. For this graduate, the belts weren’t going to be left behind on her big day, even for a quick grocery run.

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gaining loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is inspired by the woman's antics

Commenters in South Africa and beyond applauded her for her joyful confidence and authenticity as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

May_ability said:

"Guys, we work so hard for these things. We should wear them whenever we want."

User said:

"I salute you, girl, sleepless nights. You go, girl."

Reefeelwee expressed:

"This is nice but stop waiting for formal jobs..learn every skill foreigners do in this country!! Only way to get our country back."

Ntombi_Masondo shared:

"Go, baby. Those belts mean a lot."

Tholo replied:

"People struggle to get these belts; some spend six months underwater, so don't dare take this for granted."

Tshegofatso commented:

"Congratulations."

User wrote:

"Bazokuloya ke wena angeke usebenze ,umona uqhala esweni."

Source: Briefly News