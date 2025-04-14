Ripfumelo Chauke, raised in Soweto, overcame financial hardship and became the first in her family to graduate

She funded her own studies at Rhodes University by running a hair salon and tuck shop from her dorm room

Despite the challenges, she excelled academically, took on leadership roles, and now aims to inspire others through political and social development

A young woman has inspired the nation as she graduated after single-handedly funding her own studies.

Soweto grad runs salon, shop to fund university

Ripfumelo Chauke was born and raised in a humble Soweto township, where socioeconomic struggle was a constant presence. According to GoodThingsGuy, the young lady was exposed at an early age to the difficulties that many people in her community experience, such as high school dropout rates, unemployment, and the constant struggle to succeed. However, Ripfumelo dared to dream despite everything. And that dream never left her.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, who you are, or who your family is. If you’re passionate about something, you will always achieve it," she told the publication mentioned above.

Although being the first member of her family to graduate from high school with a Bachelor's Pass, she had to take a year off due to financial difficulties while others went on. Since her parents didn't have a job, she didn't think she could go to uni without money. She continued to focus on the goal, though.

She expressed how it was not easy watching her peers continue with their studies, but in the midst of it all, she never lost faith and stayed focused on her goal and dream of attending Rhodes University.

When she was accepted to Rhodes University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Political and International Studies and isiXhosa Language Acquisition, that desire came true. However, the trip was far from simple even at that point.

Without any funding, Ripfumelo had to find innovative ways to make ends meet. In order to balance her academic workload, she opened a hair salon in her dorm room and then added a tuck shop.

She admitted that balancing studies and entrepreneurship was challenging but necessary for her survival and success.

In addition to serving as a student assistant and being elected to her residence's House Committee, Ripfumelo assumed leadership positions with Rhodes University's Community Engagement division. Determined to lead and develop, she embraced the difficulties at every turn.

“To be a Rhodes University student is to be a leader,” she says. “But before you can lead others, you must lead yourself.”

Soweto graduate inspires with Rhodes degree

Ripfumelo completed her degree in isiXhosa Language Acquisition in record time, demonstrating academic excellence and a commitment to her community. Her graduation serves as a reminder that even tough circumstances can be overcome, and her future is not solely based on statistics.

The Sowetoan graduate aims to inspire young people to be success stories and continue her journey in political and social development. She advises students to stay committed, have self-discipline, and ask for help when juggling academics and business, as success stories can be made.

