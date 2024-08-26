A proud husband could not keep calm as he watched his wife claim her university qualification

The man stood on his feet, clapped his hands as hard as he could, and praised his wife as she walked on stage

TikTok users were impressed by the man's actions and his way of expressing joy for his lady

Reagan Maniel reminisced about one of the biggest nights he'll ever forget when his mother received her university qualification. Although this night was supposed to be about his mum, his father stole the show as he expressed his joy for his wife's outstanding achievement.

The husband could not keep calm and stole the show. The audience turned to look at him as he cheered his wife on.

SA reacts to husband stealing show at wife's UWC graduation

There is no actual, or right timeline to live or curate your life. Just because you chose to have your kids first does not mean you cannot return to school and fulfil your dream of securing a degree for yourself.

Just because you chose to marry first does not mean you cannot build your dream career later. Life is what you decide to make of it; society should never define how you choose to exist.

A proud husband stole the show as his wife claimed her university qualification. The man is seen standing on his feet, clapping as hard as he can and shouting praises to express his joy at his wife's outstanding graduation achievement.

The wife stood on stage, waiting her turn to collect the one thing she had worked hard for at UWC. The audience turned to look at the proud man, whose joy escalated when his wife started walking across the stage.

Their son, Reagan Maniel, who is also in attendance, filmed his dad's priceless reaction and posted it on TikTok with the caption:

"I remember the style like yesterday, my father and my mom's graduation day."

Mzansi react to husband rejoicing wife's UWC graduation

The graduate stood on stage waiting for her turn to bow before the Vice Chancellor, but as her husband praised her for the whole crowd to hear, she managed to hold a Poker Face. Some social media users loved the husband's beautiful reaction, while some accused him of unfairly stealing the wife's spotlight:

@Shaheema40 was unimpressed with the HOF:

"The guy, I'm assuming, is the head of the faculty or whatever, is so not impressed. He needs love in his life. This was so sweet."

@tamiadelI loved the husband's reaction:

"I love this proud husband, he has the right to do it."

@MissØ approved of the love in the couple's relationship:

"When your husband is your biggest supporter."

@Mercia_Links suggested that:

"She doesn't look impressed."

