A woman recorded her boyfriend getting overly friendly with another woman while taking a selfie

The video, shot at a popular groove in Khayelitsha and shared on TikTok, took a turn from fun to shocking in a few seconds

Social media users were glued to the drama, and many praised her for keeping her cool, while others wanted a follow-up story

A local babe kept quiet while her man repeatedly hugged another woman in front of her. Image: @sandienongauza

Source: TikTok

A young lady's club selfie turned into a viral moment when her man got a little too cosy with another woman while she sat peacefully.

The woman, TikTok user @sandienongauza, shared her clip on the platform, attracting massive views, comments, and likes from social media users who were shocked by how calm she remained.

The man filmed hugging another woman

While recording herself dancing, seated at Rands, a popular groove in Cape Town, @sandienongauza unknowingly captured her boyfriend hugging another woman behind her. At first, she ignores it, but after the second hug, she lets out a "hayibo!" in disbelief, sensing something off.

Despite the tight space, she tried to move her chair to an angle that wouldn't show them, but the two are doing the most in the corner of the shot. On the third hug, she fixed her hair and kept dancing - cool, collected, and camera-ready.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi begs for the full story

The clip went viral, gaining 812K views, 53.9K likes, and 2.6K comments from social media users who were drawn to the drama. Many applauded her for handling the situation like a real queen, saying she was calm, collected, and savage without saying much. Some said they would have stormed out or gotten up to confront him in front of the other woman.

Others analysed the whole video like it was a crime scene, trying to figure out if the hugs were flirty or friendly.

Mzansi peeps loved how a lady handled seeing her man with another woman at the groove. Image: @sandienongauza

Source: TikTok

User @KeleBoo asked:

"Sisi, what happened after here? What did you say? What did he say? Did you leave after? Re tlotlele thle (Please tell us) 😭."

User @Steven_m_beauty_ shared:

"Lol no way, you were too calm😭✋🏽."

User @MaNxumalo❤️ added:

"I think I need your calmness in my life😩😭."

User @dreamgirl#1 commented:

"I truly believe they are long-time friends who haven't seen each other in a while, and can't believe they're seeing each other in a while, exes don't hug each other like that😏you would see the awkwardness."

User @Momo said

"Don’t worry, sis❤️you just got a visa to hug whoever you wanna hug, even your favourite ex."

User @Tankiso Lethabo shared:

"A first lady without a drama ur boyfriend is blessed 2 have u some of us it would've ended in tears just on the first hug 😂😂."

Source: Briefly News