A bride-to-be visited her ex for closure before marrying her fiancé, and it was all filmed

The video capturing raw emotion and heartfelt moments between past love and present commitment went viral after it was shared on TikTok

Social media users were torn; some praised the man's maturity, and others saw red flags in the emotional goodbye

A video showing a woman visiting her ex for closure before her wedding sparked a huge online debate, with many voicing their opinions on the gesture.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @cherdleys, capturing the woman crying in the arms of her ex as she said her final goodbye.

Closure before the ring

In the clip, the fiancé watches his bride-to-be outside her ex's place, talking to him before saying goodbye. She hugs him, gets teary, and while walking back to her man in the car, takes another look at him. Her fiancé opens the door for her while inside the car, and she gets in, still crying.

The kindhearted man asks how it was, and she explains it was good for both of them, adding that she was hoping they could be friends in the future. He reassures her of his love before holding her, saying they can now worry about their future, and his woman asks for McDonald's.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share mixed emotions

The viral clip gained 10.8M views, 891K likes, and over 22K comments from social media users who were shocked by the clip. Many said the woman wasn't over the ex, jokingly advising the fiancé to leave the exes for the night so that they could talk more about their breakup reasons.

Some questioned the woman's timing, wondering what she said to her ex before their goodbye hug. Others praised the man's maturity, saying that it was a healthy way to start a life together.

User @nesha.em noted:

"She looked back at him. She still loves him. Let her go."

User @Jordan Paige Potchka said:

"Y'all have trust issues. This is good; in order for her to move on, she needed this, and he supported her. He’s not insecure, and y'all are mad about it 😭. Just because their relationship is different."

User @MB shared:

"Why is she crying?, Why does she need closure? If she needs this closure, why is she getting married? Red flag 🚩. The last person I would think of before getting married is my ex."

User @Blaque_Coca commented:

"Feeling bad coz I did this with the person I'm married to right now. She drove me to him, we got closure. and moved on beautifully😅."

User @VCT added:

"South Africans are everywhere, you can never read comments and not find at least 10 of us. Anyways, who is Thoka?"

User @Shannon Goodyear shared:

"Oh, that’s such a red flag."

