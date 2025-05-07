A South African lawyer dropped truth bombs about why people should reconsider marrying in community of property

The TikTok video, posted from a courtroom setting, showed the lawyer schooling Mzansi on securing their kids' futures by signing antenuptial agreements

The post sparked heated chats online, with many disagreeing with her viewpoint, asking what the point of marriage was, while others agreed with her

A lawyer created a heated debate online after sharing marriage advice. Image: @sinoxolosdozeendu

Source: TikTok

A local lawyer gave social media users legal advice on how to protect their assets in marriages, but many people were not happy with her guidance.

The lawyer, TikTok user @sinoxolosdozeendu, shared her clip on the platform, and it went viral, attracting 457K, 33K likes, and 3.1K comments from social media users who debated her advice.

The lawyer advises signing antenuptial agreements

In the video, the lawyer is seated inside a courtroom rocking her professional gown, dropping serious gems about marriage and money. She warns people that signing an antenuptial agreement in a marriage doesn't mean you don't love your partner, saying it means you're protecting yourself and your kids. The professional adds that old-school ways, where couples didn't think about the realities of life, often lead to losses.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the lawyer's advice

Social media users flooded the comment section to share their views. Many felt the lawyer was anti-marriage, saying signing a prenup meant you were already planning your exit, and asking what the point of marriage was. Some praised the lawyer for keeping it real and shared that they understood her point.

Others said the lawyer was advising people according to her life experiences, forgetting that she was a legal professional and dealt with such cases often.

Mzansi peeps asked a lawyer to clarify the law when it comes to customary marriage and not signing a prenup. Image: @sinoxolosdozeend

Source: TikTok

User @Sunshine boasted:

"I signed a prenup ....and it's one of the best things I ever did for myself👌."

User @r_makwela said:

"The problem with these young advocates is that they advise people according to what they are going through; that's why most people find divorce so simple these days."

User @ZamaniNgcobo🇿🇦🇸🇦 added:

"My Former Colleague wadlala Umnfazi kuyimanje u renter i Back room, Umnfazi uhlala nenye iNdoda eMuzini wakhe neziNgane eziyiBhomu. uQinisile loSisi rather sign a Trust."

Ultrasoul Sounds said:

"So what's the point of getting married in the first place if you're not prepared to build together? Better just date."

User @Mr Z. Somlaai shared:

"We are getting married to stay and build a happy family, and going nowhere. So if you are getting married to a divorced person, then you need prayers

User @Kabelo said:

"Thina, we come from nothing. Lived in a shack with a girl who came from the suburbs. Met at Varsity (1st year). Today we have a number of asserts together. Nothing to protect, we came in with nothing."

