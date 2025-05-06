A 73-year-old UK millionaire without a child is searching for a woman whom he can marry and hopefully get an heir to take over the family's wealth once he's gone

The wealthy gent, who lives in a mansion with his staff and his pet, was seen signing up for a dating app with the help of his employee

Online users cracked jokes, flirted with him, and even begged to be picked as someone to give him a baby

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A retired man with no children joined a dating app, hoping to meet a woman he'd have a child with. Image: @gettoit55

Source: TikTok

A rich old man named Benjamin, from the United Kingdom, is looking to start a family and believes he still can, in an attempt for his legacy to continue after his death.

The whole mission was filmed and shared on TikTok by @gettoit55, and the video went viral, attracting thousands of comments from social media users who saw themselves living with Benjamin in his 50-room mansion.

The old man joins Tinder

The video starts with Benjamin seated comfortably in his 50-room mansion, where he lives with his dog Bolly and his staff team. Looking fancy in a suit, the man, who has only been married once and has never had children, talks about wanting an heir, saying he doesn't think he's too old to have children. He explains that he's banked some of his seed, waiting for the right woman, hopefully, a younger one who would still be able to carry babies.

The clip cuts to him and one of his staff members, Jess, who is helping him register on Tinder while explaining how it works. As they create the profile, the wealthy man cheekily tells her to lower his age to 56. She complies and teaches him a few poses for a nice picture that she takes for his Tinder profile.

When he sees the picture, the old man realises the years have passed. He jokes about needing a facelift, but Jess tells him not to stress, promising to fix it with Photoshop, leaving him more confused about what she is talking about.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi women join Tinder

The clip gained 7.5M views, 655K likes, and 34.6K comments from social media users who jokingly availed themselves to the wealthy man. Many joked, saying they'd hop on the next flight to the UK if Benjamin wanted them to.

Some criticised his staff, Jess, for missing the golden opportunity, saying she matched the younger woman he was talking about. Others said they were going to download their Tinder apps and return online, hoping the wealthy man would match with them.

The 73-year-old bachelor joined Tinder, but lowered his age to 56. Image: selimaksan

Source: Getty Images

User @S'thandile said:

"I'm disappointed in Jess for not seizing the opportunity 😭."

User @Mary-Jane shared:

"Sir Benjamin, look no further."

User @GiftFavo added:

"Sir Benjamin ❤️I'm in South Africa. I think your prayers are answered 😂. Nyala nna (marry me) SirBenji."

User @Tsikira Bridgette commented:

"Let me go and download Tinder. May the best lady win😂."

User @Novi G-Snowy said:

"I've always seen myself with a Benjamin in a mansion in England. This is my time💃🏽."

User @Valencia Golding shared:

"Yoh guys, I had a Tinder experience with a guy from England saying he's young when he got to South Africa 🇿🇦. He was this old, he wanted to come and stay here. He didn't even have money for a ticket home."

3 Briefly News articles about older and younger partners

A 60-year-old unemployed mkhulu went on a reality show with the hope of finding someone to spend the rest of his life with, and the person had to be between 38 and 45, working, and must not have a child.

A young lady showed off her man and shared that she was at her happiest with him, despite him being 12 years older than her.

A 29-year-old lady with a 69-year-old baby daddy shared that she got with him because he accepted her Trimethylaminuria condition and made her comfortable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News