A grown unemployed man went on a reality show with the hope of finding someone to spend the rest of his life with

The man described the features of the person he wanted and even gave the ages they needed to be between

The online community could not resist their laughter when they saw him rejecting some of the people he went on a date with

A madala living at his parents' home looked for love on a TV show. Image: @ujjustkidding

One Mkhulu living at his parents' home proved that age is just a number after boldly writing to a TV show called 'Kheth'omthandayo' to look for love from women half his age.

The television show clip was shared on an Instagram content page under the user handle @ujjustkidding, attracting over 28K likes.

The man describes the woman of his dreams

The 60-year-old unemployed Mkhulu named Bafana Buthelezi shares that he prefers someone without a child, but if a lady has, it must be only one kid. He also wants a beautiful lady with a tiny waist between the ages of 38 and 45.

The unemployed gambler who plays the Lotto games at Superbet went on a date with three women aged 43 and rejected two in their faces as he felt they didn't suit him.

SA loves the Mkhulu

The video attracted over 1.3K comments from social media users who found the Mkhulu hilarious. Many were impressed and laughed after seeing the madala rejecting some of the women he met with.

User @mogomotsi.donald joked:

"They need to arrest Content Producer wa MojaLove😂😂."

User @laza_hlangus added:

"🤣 He killed me when he said she has too many kids 😭. Madala is standing on business, he knows his worth."

User @_domaya said:

"I don't watch TV, but this one😂😂😂."

User @queen_qontae commented:

"The more you continue watching 🤣🤣 the worse it gets 🤣🤣🤣. What was he doing with an ex-convict 🤣🤣?"

User @palx_wxrld10 joked:

"Lesson for everyone who thinks they know their worth 😂😂😂."

User @londile_ntombazane commented:

"One thing men will always have is the audacity, hey! 😅😂 He is looking for a carer, and he is not shy to say this. In his mind he is the price, with no teeth, barely functioning. Iyooo. I hope the last woman is not that desperate for a man to go for this person."

User @young_swerve_sa said:

"Mkhulu bae😭."

