A young hun decided to give online dating a chance and was very disappointed at what she found

The babe shared her experience and the messages her potential partner shared while chatting with her

Social media users could also tell that the guy was not genuine, taking to the comment feed to share their amusement

A hun got disappointed after meeting a guy who uses AI for conversations. Image: @itu_mosia

Source: TikTok

A local woman decided to try dating apps, hoping to meet a perfect man, but met someone whose communication was generated using the latest technology.

The young lady shared a video explaining her encounter on her TikTok under the user handle @itu_mosia, which attracted 120K views and 4.2K likes.

ChatGPT conversations with the guy

The video first shows a picture of her standing and smiling, accompanied by a caption explaining that she gave a man from a dating app a chance. She followed with formal messages that sounded like they were AI-generated.

Watch the video here.

SA peeps comment on the AI messages

The video attracted over 400 comments from social media users who felt amused by the hun's post. Others felt the texts were familiar, sharing their experiences with people in dating apps who communicate similarly.

User @Mojalefa🇿🇦🇦🇺 added:

"So people have lost touch in writing, well authentic writing without abbreviation has been seen as AI."

User @YT: tumi_mrt said:

"Lmao, I know him 😂😂😂oh my, he sends me the same exact texts."

User @T Maree noted:

"😭😭😭 He won’t find a girlfriend if he continues like this."

User @Prince Trinity Holdings added:

"It seems to be working cause tell me why y'all ended on WhatsApp😭😹?"

User @KaySoS shared:

"Being literate along with having AI will be a problem now we can't even express ourselves clearly using words because you'll then assume we are opening tabs with AI to ask them how to talk to you😭🖐."

User @b.linda_m said:

"Yoh, this gent sent me an AI-generated text 2 nights ago. That time I’m a tech student who interacts with AI tools on a daily basis. 😭."

Source: Briefly News