While some turn to dating websites to expand their social circles, others prefer to step away from screens and connect in the real world.

One man in Cape Town chose the latter, joining a running club to meet new people and build meaningful relationships.

From online sites to the streets (in a good way)

Using the handle @kaypeezo on TikTok, a young man shared with online users that he tried a different way to meet people.

"Dating apps weren't working anymore, so we joined a running club."

The short clip showed the man running in the streets of the Mother City and showing its breathtaking views.

The TikTokker added in his post's caption:

"Next time, I might actually say hello to someone."

Watch the video below:

Local internet users react to man joining running club

After watching the man's video, a few social media users took to the comment section to share dating advice with the man, while others showed an interest in running with the group.

@xavvs_, who had faith in the man, said:

"Trust the process, bro."

@sass.le humorously stated:

"This takes chasing to a different level."

@dumisa_dee advised the new running club member:

"You need to socialise, too."

@wesleyerasmus commented with a laugh:

"I've been hearing some hectic stories about these running clubs."

@s.sinnr jokingly pointed out:

"No wonder why there are so many people always running."

@msnanatoyou shared with the online community:

"My problem is the running part."

@mbaliyabahle laughed and said:

"See, now our partners have trust issues because of running clubs."

