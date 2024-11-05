A young woman shared that she went on a road trip with a group of women she met on the internet

The ladies enjoyed their time with each other as they sat and sang, prayed and talked about God

A few members of the online community were intrigued by what they saw and wanted to join the group

Sometimes, meeting up with people you've only encountered online can carry serious risks, especially for women who may be more vulnerable to hidden dangers.

A group of women turned that narrative on its head, coming together as strangers for a trip that built connections, laughter and trust.

Internet strangers unite

A local woman named Yaya, who uses the handle @ayandamokwana on TikTok, shared that she went on an annual girls' trip with a few women she met in her book club.

The women sang, spoke about God and prayed together at the cosy accommodation.

Woman's road trip with strangers intrigues online users

A few social media users were interested in the women gathering for a weekend away.

@audre901 asked the woman:

"Can I join next year?"

@kingdomchildrsa, who loved the clip, said:

"The things we want to see. Enjoy, ladies."

@bervelyblack wrote in the comment section:

"Argh, man. This is so lovely."

An excited @sns2103 shared:

"Please add me to your book club."

@mashoto_ laughed and said:

"I won’t qualify with my Suzuki."

The TikTokker replied:

"You more than qualify. Most girls did not have cars."

When @kgomotsegoseb asked what's needed to join the group of friends, Yaya responded:

"A membership deposit of R1 000 towards the trip, and for you to read the books and come to the discussions once a month on Zoom. We have slots open from January to June and from July to December."

