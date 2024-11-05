One gent raffled some fathers online after he was captured removing a woman from the front seat of a taxi

One man in Mzansi caused a massive buzz on the internet, leaving many people in South Africa with mixed reactions.

Man removing woman from front seat in taxi

A woman was captured sitting in front of a taxi until she was removed harshly by a man who had a bottle of alcohol in his hand. The gent pulled the lady out of the vehicle and sat on the chair she was seated in before, as seen in the footage shared by TikTok user @slwane498 on the video-sharing app.

The online community was not impressed, and the clip sparked controversy about the way men treat women in South Africa. The footage gained traction within a few hours of its publication on TikTok.

Mzansi is unimpressed

South Africans responded to the video with mixed reactions, flocking to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Lungilezaca expressed:

"Why would he think it's okay to pull and push a woman like that?"

User wrote:

"My anger issues wouldn't allow him to do that to me."

Nikita Gumede said:

"The way my standards be sky high, I’d never ride with him again."

Rethabs@123 inquired:

"Why is he pulling her like that?"

zelo_nhlenyama commented:

"Me when my friend gets a car because I'm the passenger, princess!!"

