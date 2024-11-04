A lady went viral for her impressive method, which wowed many online users on the internet

One woman went viral on social media over her incredible tactic of carrying a bag of maize meal on her head.

Woman carrying maize meal on head stuns SA

Ladies are a powerful force to be reckoned with, and this woman has proved just that. The footage shared by TikTok user @dollard_016 shows a woman carrying a big bag of maize meal on her head. The lady carried the bag using only the side corner, which wowed many people on the internet.

@dollard_016's clip was well received and went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments, within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

People are amazed

Social media users were impressed with the woman's ability to carry the maize meal on her head as they headed to the comments section, praising her while some cracked jokes.

Unicorn said:

"I need that kind of skill."

AAL Mkhize said:

"Then they thought we should learn Physics when it's in our blood!"

Touch wrote:

"Just know she's angry at something."

Qutonick poked fun at woman, saying:

"90 degrees angle."

Tumisang wrote:

"She paid attention during physics."

Phutixffbl commented

"Kasi is not for beginners."

Cir754 expressed:

"We all have that one auntie who can do this."

SA praises lady carrying 2 kids on her back

Briefly News previously reported that sometimes, people underestimate a woman's strength, not realising her incredible resilience.

However, when a woman showed how she was about to carry her two boys on her back, she was admired and praised. A Mpumalanga mother of three children, TikTok user @hlayidon18, uploaded a video of herself to show app users how she prepared to carry her twin boys using only a towel and determination.

