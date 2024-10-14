“True Definition of Imbokodo”: Mzansi Praises Woman Carrying 2 Kids on Her Back

A Mpumalanga mother shared a video of how she made it possible for herself to carry her twins on her back

The woman strategically placed the little boys on her back before wrapping a towel around them

Members of the online community applauded the woman's strength and filled the comment section with positivity

A woman showed how she carried two little boys on her back. Images: @hlayidon18

Sometimes, people underestimate a woman's strength, not realising her incredible resilience. However, when a woman showed how she was about to carry her two boys on her back, she was admired and praised.

Mother shows strength

A Mpumalanga mother of three children, TikTok user @hlayidon18, uploaded a video of herself to show app users how she prepared to carry her twin boys using only a towel and determination.

In the video, the woman puts one child on her back, followed by his twin. After placing one brother's leg over the other's, the mother wraps a towel around them to secure and prevent them from falling.

In her video, she referenced a proverb, writing:

"Indlovu ayisindwa ngumboko wayo (An elephant doesn't find its own trunk heavy).

The above meant that the woman showed her strength and could handle anything and everything thrown her way.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds imbokodo

Over two thousand social media users shared their amazement about how the woman made it look simple when she put her two little ones on her back. Others shared their stories about an older woman they knew who used to carry them.

@mama_oc wrote in the comment section:

"One thing is for sure: a mother will always make a plan."

@lydiakm12 shared their experience:

"I used to carry my little sister like this. This makes me so emotional because I raised them as my own kids, but they don't understand."

@connie.bothma told the online community:

"This woman deserves a car."

@mtakavee shared in the comments:

"Don't underestimate the power of a mother's love for her children."

@snemamjjobe said to the mother:

"Powerful woman is an understatement. I respect you. May God be with those boys, and may they never forget you."

@generalmoosa believed in their words when they stated:

"True definition of imbokodo."

