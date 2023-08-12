Mzansi men went all out and celebrated Women's Day in style

The gents of the company wore doeks and looked stylish as they did their jobs while honouring women on that day

Netizens were impressed and suggested that this be a monthly occurrence

The woman told Briefly News that this gesture was appreciated by the female colleagues

A company of men rocked head-wraps to stand in solidarity with women. Image: @nadi_870

A South African woman was delighted when her male colleagues stood in solidarity with them on Women's Day.

The men donned doeks and celebrated the holiday by looking fly and classy in head wraps.

Mzansi men wear doeks on Women's Day

Mzansi men went all out to show their participation in and celebration of the day that honours our mothers, sisters and grandmothers for their significant role in our society and lives.

More and more men are trending for celebrating Women's Day in this manner by wearing doeks and performing their duties in honour and style.

The men looked very poised and proper in @nadi_870's TikTok video. They wore their doeks in honour and continued their day like nothing extraordinary was happening. Some even had red lipstick on to top their looks off.

Women's Day in Mzansi marks the day when in 1956, women marched to the Union Buildings in Tshwane to protest against legislation that was passed to restrict women's movement in the urban areas. About 20000 women marched in unison against the pass book laws.

Female colleagues tell Briefly News that they appreciate the gesture

@nadi_870 told Briefly News that the women in the office warmly welcomed the gesture.

"More than anything, we appreciated being appreciated as women, especially in a society where men can never be seen wearing a doek, let alone lipstick," she said.

Watch the video here:

Women in the comment section greatly appreciated the men and how they honoured and celebrated Women's Day.

Messichanurses said:

"I like the doek style. It suits them."

Mpho Mbatha852 added:

"Aus Elias looks like the lady who watches the pots at a funeral and weddings."

User6718563377944 remarked:

"The one wearing sunglasses represents that girl at work who always talks about boys and loves fashion."

Peace had a suggestion.

"Can they do this nationally once a month?"

Kopoisago exclaimed:

"Wow, in some companies, you can see that it's a healthy environment."

Men celebrate Women's Day with doeks

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that men at Platinum Health celebrated Women's Day by donning doeks.

The men looked fantastic and fabulous as they worked on the holiday under the instructions of their employer.

Netizens were curious to know where the boss was and whether he wore a doek.

Source: Briefly News