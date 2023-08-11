South Africans from all walks of life, including celebrities celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday 9 August

Stars like Somizi's daughter Bahumi Mhlongo, Zikhona Sodlaka, Thabsie and Bonang Matheba marked the special day with meaningful posts

They all reiterated the important roles that women play in society and in our everyday lives

This year's Women's Day was filled with inspirational messages and posts from our favs. Celebrities came out in their numbers to celebrate each other and themselves.

Bonang Matheba, Zikhona Sodlaka, Bahumi Mhlongo, and Bokang Tshabalala celebrated Women's Day on IG. Image: @bokang_m, @bonang_m and @zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

1. Bahumi Mhlongo celebrates Women's Day

Somizi Mhlongo and Palesa's daughter Bahumi Mhlongo was among the many stars who posted content on Women's Day. The upcoming actress said women need to stand with each other.

Speaking in an Instagram Live session on her timeline, Bahumi encouraged women to be themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

2. Zikhona Sodlaka pays hommage to fellow legends

Former The Wife actress Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated Woman's Day differently. The star headed to her Instagram page and paid tribute to all the other female celebrities that motivate her. She captioned the sweet post:

"We really are our ancestors answered prayers! The wildest dreams of our Ancestors! “Let’s know them, Be them, raise them”

3. Bokang Tshabalala shares inspiring message

Former Miss SA Bokang Tshabalala also celebrated the special day with an empowering message. She urged the women of today to fight for land. Part of her message read:

"We go through so much as women ... but I hope yesterday reminded us to uplift each other, to be kind to each other because we’re all going through something and for us to protect each other. And who knows? (I know I’m pushing it but) maybe just maybe one day we can be the generation that’ll be remembered for fighting for the land ... Happy Women’s Day to all the beautiful women of SA."

4. Thabsie celebrates Women's Day with cute pics and powerful message

Apart from racing Jessica Nkosi in their stunning Volvos, singer Thabsie also took to her Instagram page to celebrate Women's Day. The stunner shared a cute picture of herself standing beside a colourful pair of wings and wrote:

"God was nice enough to send some angels down to earth and call them Women Happy Women’s Day to all my earth angels. Remember that nothing can dim a light that shines from within. Stay shining ✨"

5. Bonang enjoys Women's Day at Metro FM

Bonang Matheba is in her Bonang Era. The star who is booked and busy celebrated Women's Day at Metro FM. She charted Twitter trends when she shared stunning pictures rocking an all-black outfit on her page.

Bonang Matheba heads over to Metro FM to speak about her 2023 Miss SA hosting gig

In more entertainment news Brefly News reported that Mzansi is not ready for Bonang Matheba, as she will host the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant.

Queen B, as she calls herself, was invited on Metro FM to talk about her 2023 Miss South Africa pageant hosting gig.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News