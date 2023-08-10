Jessica Nkosi and Thabsie celebrated Women's Day on 9 March with a spectacular car race that got fans excited

The actress and musician who looked stunning in pink outfits to mark the special day raced their Volvos

Fans loved how the two showed off their driving skills, others praised JessicaNkosi for her beautiful pink car

Celebrities celebrated Women's Day in different ways. Jessica Nkosi, Thabsie and a group of ladies decided to spend their day at the racecourse.

Jessica Nkosi and Thabsie showed off their Volvos in thrilling videos. Image: @thabsie_sa and @jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Jessica Nkosi beats Thabsie in a car race

One would never take Jessica Nkosi and Thabsie as car racers. The two stars showed Mzansi that there's nothing women can't do when they hit the racecourse with their Volvos.

The videos shared on social media show that the former The Queen actress showed up in her pink Volvo C40 while popular musician Thabsie rocked up like the queen she is in a black Volvo.

The stars seemed to have had a blast with their friends while racing their cars. All the ladies wore pink to celebrate Women's Day. Jessica Nkosi showed off her unbelievable snap-back game with her flat tummy months after welcoming her second baby.

Thabsie served boss chic vibes with a beautiful black and pink two-piece outfit. She completed the look with beautiful jewellery from DJ Zinhle's Era by DJ Zinhle brand.

SA reacts to Jessica Nkosi and Thabsie's thrilling videos

Fans loved that the beautiful women showed that they can slay and show off their driving skills. While many focused on Thabsie and Jessica's fun video, others couldn't help but marvel at how Jessica doesn't look like she was pregnant a while ago.

@aphanerachel commented:

"My gosh the car is gorgeous as h*ll in pink."

@simplyivy29 added:

"That pink Volvo looks so good on you Barbie "

@ms.mtshotsisa wrote:

"Please tell us what you did to get the stomach cause wow kuningi kwabanye bethu."

@nhlanhloz noted:

"If this Volvo will make us beautiful like you, I am all in"

@xow_lee_leh added:

"Ma its like you were not even pregnant ❤️ looking gorgeous."

