Over 35 South African civil society organisations have decided to voice their frustration about illegal immigration

The organisations claim the government has lost control of SA's borders, which has resulted in an influx of illegal immigrants

The protest is aimed at pressuring the ANC-led government to take a firmer stance on undocumented and illegal foreign nationals

PRETORIA - Over 35 civil organisations are planning to march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest illegal immigration in South Africa.

Over 35 civil organisations plan to march to the Union building in protest of the influx of foreign nationals in SA. Image: Brenton Geach & Allan Baxter

The organisations will descend on the iconic buildings on Thursday, 1 June to voice the claim that the government has lost control over the influx of undocumented foreign nationals into the country.

Civil organisation want SA's government to be bolder when tackling illegal immigration

Protesting under the banner of #SAMassMarch, the organisations want the government to become a bolder stance in tackling illegal immigration.

They claim that South Africa is already facing several challenges, and foreign nationals are only making the situation worse, SABC News reported.

Put South Africa First, which will be among the organisations marching, said South Africans should be considered for jobs first.

Put South Africa First member Faith Mabusela said the other issues the organisations want to address through the protest include hijacked buildings, overcrowded hospitals and clinics and crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

Civic organisation marches to Union Buildings in protests of loadshedding

The Union Buildings have been the focus of many protests over the years.

Most recenetly a small group of protestors from civic organisations marched to SA's administrative capital to voice their frustrations over loadshedding on 21 January 2023, News24 reported.

South Africans debate influx of foreign nationals in Mzansi

Below are some comments:

Musa Zane said:

"They chose to lose control."

Katlego Nare suggested:

"Take off those borders and let Africa be free from this nonsensical border system."

Mohale Tbose complained:

"We've been saying this for decades..."

Velocity Meme claimed:

"The Human Rights Commission will also be there to defend illegal foreigners."

Frans Sello suggested:

"We must remove the ANC and change this useless constitution."

Sharon Struckmeyer speculated:

"Our government wants them here to vote next year."

NGOs set legal sights on Operation Dudula after 40 immigrants and allies receive death threats from movement

In another story, Briefly News reported that several non-governmental organisations are dragging Operation Dudula to the Johannesburg High Court for allegedly threatening about 40 foreign nationals and their allies.

The application was launched on Tuesday, 23 May, by the Socio-economic Rights Institute (Seri) on behalf of the South African Informal Traders Forum (SITF), the Inner City Federation (IDF) and Abahlali BaseMjondolo.

The NGOs seek to stop Operation Dudula and certain high-ranking members from engaging in xenophobic and racist speech and conduct.

