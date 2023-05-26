Several NGOs are taking the controversial civil society group Operation Dudula for its mandate against foreign nationals

Led by Seri, the NGOs are seeking an interdict to stop the movement from violating the rights of immigrants

The NGOs have also listed several state organs for failing to enact their duties regarding Operation Dudula's conduct

JOHANNESBURG - Several non-governmental organisations have dragged Operation Dudula to the Johannesburg High Court for allegedly threatening about 40 foreign nationals and their allies.

Several NGOs are taking legal action against Operation Dudula for its treatment of foreign nationals. Image: Papi Morake and stock image

Source: Getty Images

The application was launched on Tuesday, 23 May, by the Socio-economic Rights Institute (Seri) on behalf of the South African Informal Traders Forum (SITF), the Inner City Federation (IDF) and Abahlali BaseMjondolo.

NGOs seek interdict against Operation Dudula for targeting immigrants

The NGOs are seeking to stop Operation Dudula and certain high-ranking members from engaging in xenophobic and racist speech and conduct.

The interdict the organisations are seeking is aimed at stopping Operation Dudula from violating the rights of immigrants, GroundUp reported.

They also want relief against the organs of the state, which the NGOs allege failed to execute their duties in relation to Operation Dudula's "unlawful conduct".

Operation Dudula rubbished NGOs' legal bid against it

Operation Dudula national spokesperson Zandile Dabula, also a respondent in the application, said that her organisation usually doesn't entertain "attention-seeking fraudsters masquerading as NGOs."

Dubula added that the case was a desperate bid to silence Operation Dudula and stop the government from arresting criminals, SowetanLIVE reported.

South Africans divided by NGOs case against Operation Dudula

Below are some comments:

Eddy Ntsakelo Dynamos said:

"Nothing wrong with Operation Dudula because our government failed to fix our country."

Tony RY Mananza claimed:

"Bring those Dudulas to us, the Son of 32. We'll deal with them properly."

Power Page asked:

"Why don't they help them to rebuild their own country... total madness."

Ngelosi Zwide declared:

"I support these NGOs."

Source: Briefly News