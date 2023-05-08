Operation Dudula has ambitious plans to contest the general elections next year

The civic movement held a conference at the Johannesburg City Hall, where members said they want the organisation to head to Parliament

Some South Africans are excited about the move, but others say Operation Dudula is taking a step in the wrong direction

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial civil society group Operation Dudula wants to take its mandate to the next level by contesting in the 2024 elections.

Operation Dudula will soon start the process of becoming a political party. Images: Rajesh Jantilal & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

This comes after Dudula members voted to turn the organisation into a political party ahead of the general elections.

Operation Dudula to approach the IEC about 2024 elections

According to EWN, Operation Dudula held a conference at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday, 7 May and discussed the next steps for the organisation.

Operation Dudula treasurer general Solomon Kekana stated the organisation plans to take its message to Parliament next year. Kekana and a few other leaders will approach the IEC in the coming weeks to register as a political party.

In a video shared on social media, Operation Dudula members were seen singing and rejoicing at the news of the plans for the organisation.

South Africans unsure about Operation Dudula becoming a political party

While Operation Dudula supporters are excited that a new political party is about to be born, others say the organisation's mandate would be diluted if they ventured into politics.

Operation Dudula is known to be an anti-immigration organisation that believes there is no space for foreign nationals in South Africa.

Here are some comments:

@Bazothise said:

"I don't know if I'm happy with that idea, it should have remained a civil movement, now all these opportunistic politicians will try to sabotage patriots left, right and centre."

@Christi63110792 said:

"I'm not sure it's a good move, but I support you guys. Don't be discouraged by ppl making noise on Twitter. Many of us here will criticize you, but we haven't attended a single meeting you organised. You are always helping people. If the people trust you, then you can do it. Just do it."

@CharlieDance18 said:

"You are moving away from the objective of the movement. This is a civil organisation which fights for South Africans once you go into politics, the same employers that we are fighting against are the ones going to fund this movement."

@mikemlamboM said:

"ANC will win an outright majority. Everyone wants to contest elections, and the vote splitting will work in favour of the incumbent. Forget about removing ANC come 2024."

