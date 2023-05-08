President Cyril Ramaphasa has set his sights on an outright victory for the ANC in the upcoming 2024 general elections

Ramaphosa said that the ANC could win a majority through thorough nationwide campaigning and visibility

Meanwhile, opposition parties are strategising how the oust the ANC from power through alliances like the DA's moonshot pact

BOKSBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to instil confidence in ANC members and leaders about the upcoming 2024 elections.

Ramaphosa wants outright victory for ANC in 2024

Delivering a virtual address during the ruling party's National Elections Strategy workshop in Boksburg, Ramaphosa said that through intense nationwide campaigning and visibility, the ANC could clinch an out-right victory in next year's general elections.

The president assured that if the ANC could plaster the entire country with the party's message and incorporate effective volunteers in its campaigning method, The ANC's victory would be inevitable, SABC News reported.

However, citizens believe the possibility of the ANC clinching more than 50% of the votes is slim to none.

One social media user said:

"It's going to take more than visibility, I'm afraid."

DA's moon shot pact aims to boot ANC out of power in 2024 elections

President Ramaphosa's assurances come as opposition parties are making moves to form coalitions to drive the ANC out of governance.

Most recently, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen announced an election 'moonshot pact' to unite smaller opposition parties to oust the ANC in the 2024 general elections.

eNCA reported that Steenhuisen said the pact was gaining momentum, with parties and organisations approaching the DA with requests to join the alliance.

Steenhuisen said:

"It's starting to look like this convention may become on of the most important political development in recent South African history."

South Africans doubtful ANC will win 2024 elections

The current social, political and economic state of South Africa under the ANC's governance has left citizens doubtful that victory will be certain for the ruling party in 2024.

Below are some comments:

@Sekganeng said:

"ANC will lose, but Ramaphosa is not bothered, it's a win for him."

@uMuzi_Ngubane asked:

"ANC want to win the next year's elections to do what...because they have the opportunity and failed."

@RonaldHarris_ added:

"The country must decide more of the same 28-year-old fare or a totally different direction."

@KoosDeBeer claimed:

"Keep on dreaming, Ramapara, the ANC will most definitely not be even closely considered to rule any type of political framework in 2024!"

Cosatu Throws Weight Behind ANC for 2024 Elections As Ramaphosa Calls for Strengthening of Tripartite Alliance

In other election news, Briefly News reported that with the 2024 national elections fast approaching, the labour federation Cosatu threw its weight behind the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa called for strengthening the tripartite alliance with Cosatu and the SACP during the Cosatu May Day Rally on Monday, 1 May.

The rally occurred in Bethlehem, Free State, where Ramaphosa joined Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi and SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila.

