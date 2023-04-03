John Steenhuisen has beaten former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in the race for the DA leadership position

Steenhuisen detailed how the DA would prevent the ANC and EFF from forming a "doomsday coalition" in the 2024 elections

The DA has endeavoured to start an alternative formation for any organisation against an ANC-EFF coalition

JOHANNESBURG - John Steenhuisen clinched victory at the Democratic Alliance's elective conference on Sunday, 2 April and was re-elected party leader.

Newly-reelected DA leader John Steenhuisen has a plan to prevent the ANC and EFF from forming a "doomsday coalition". Image: Fani Mahuntsi, Michele Spatari & EMMANUEL CROSET

The re-elected DA leader didn't hold back in his impassioned acceptance speech after his sweeping victory against the former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalaste. The speech was broadcast by eNCA.

Steenhuisen detailed how the DA would defeat the African National Congress in the 2024 national elections and prevent an ANC/EFF "doomsday coalition".

The DA's master plan involves starting an alternative formation in the run-up to the elections, which would include like-minded political parties and civil and civic organisations.

John Steenhuisen says ANC-EFF coalition will ruin South Africa

To Steenhuisen, establishing an alternative formation is imperative to stop the EFF and ANC from ruining South Africa, Mail & Guardian reported.

Steenhuisen declared:

“Given the fact that the ANC now officially co-governs with the EFF in parts of Gauteng, we need to start taking the threat of these parties ganging up to destroy our country in 2024 very, very seriously."

The DA leader issued an open invite to any political party leaders who are against an ANC-EFF coalition to join the formation.

Steenhuisen also vowed that any parties that had aligned themselves to the ANC would be excluded from the DA's master plan.

South Africans divided by Steenhuisen's plan to unseat the ANC

Below are some comments:

@james_morake criticised:

"Yesterday you wanted coalition, today it's unseating. What a confused lot."

Miyelani Donald Baloyi prasied:

"We will be happy, we are tired of the ANC."

@stripymouse claimed:

"Not gonna happen. ANC+EFF=win for 2024."

Chulumanco Masina added:

"Those thugs must go."

@MujuziProf questioned:

"You disclose your 'plan' to the 'enemy', and you expect him/her to do nothing about it?"

Joe Nathi said:

"Unseat the ANC as long as you will not take us back to pre-1994, tired of the ANC criminals, young and old."

