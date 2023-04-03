The Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen is focused on ensuring that the ANC and EFF do not form a partnership

Steenhuisen made this remark shortly after he was re-elected as the DA leader in Midrand, Johannesburg

South Africans have shared varied opinions on Steenhuisen's decision to declare EFF leader Julius Malema public enemy number one

JOHANNESBURG - The re-elected Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen celebrated his second term win by declaring the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) public enemy number one.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says an ANC and EFF coalition will be a disaster for South Africa. Images: Guillem Sartorio & Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Steenhuisen won a second chance to lead the opposition party after beating former City of Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse at the DA's 2023 federal conference.

John Steenhuisen says the ANC and EFF cannot be allowed to former a coalition next year

Addressing over 2 000 DA delegates in Midrand, Johannesburg, Steenhuisen stated that the party's next move was to ensure that the EFF does not get into power by forming a coalition with the ANC, reports SowetanLIVE.

The DA leader stated that a coalition between the ANC and EFF would be catastrophic for the country. Steenhuisen then declared EFF leader Julius Malema a public enemy of the DA.

“Today, I publicly declare Julius Malema’s EFF to be political enemy number one of the DA,” said Steenhuisen.

Julius Malema unfazed by the DA declaring him public enemy number one

According to SABC News, the Red Berets leader stated that his party is moving ahead with its plan to unseat the ANC at the 2024 general elections.

Malema added that he is not concerned about what other political parties are doing and is focused on the EFF winning elections next year.

"We do not speak about other people, we only speak about ourselves, we are in this election to win it, we are in this election to remove the ANC, what others do is their own business," said Malema.

South Africans call out John Steenhuisen for declaring the EFF a public enemy

@markcarolissen said:

"And this is exactly why I don't like John Steenhuisen as a leader."

@Thandux96169189 said:

"The guy just wants to shift our focus from the reality that his party is white-owned!"

@Zulu_Manzini said:

"The ball is with the ANC, a 55%+ party and it's scoring lots. But he has the audacity to declare a +-10% party enemy #1!!! Surely this might be a sign that the EFF ideology (even if it's small in votes) is fast moving towards the 50% point."

@karlvanheerden1 said:

"Voters would like to see politicians working towards real solutions in the country. All these antics are a complete waste of time we’re running out of."

@OgJoe7 said:

"This explains it, they fear equality to the extent that they declare you an enemy when you stand for equality and anti-white privilege."

@smangal98352485 said:

"A member of DA even complained about DA obsessing about other parties, especially ANC and EFF, they never talk about their plans but complain about others. It is just not right."

DA vows to keep distributing social grants if elected in 2024

Briefly News previously reported that the Democratic Alliance has already started electioneering for the 2024 national elections and promises that social grants will be safe under its rule.

The main opposition party's acting policy head Mathew Cuthbert blames the widespread belief that the DA will do away with the social welfare system on the ANC.

Cuthbert slams the notion as "absolute nonsense", reiterating that the party believes the social grant system is essential to protecting the poor from unemployment and economic instability.

