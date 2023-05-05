Jacob Zuma's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, has ditched the African Transformation Movement for the EFF

Manyi's move to the Red Berets marks the third political party the politician has joined in the last four years

South Africans are in two camps over Manyi's political move, with some people criticising him for jumping from party to party

DURBAN - The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, has swapped out his African Transformation Movement regalia for the EFF's red beret.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi is officially a card-carrying member of the EFF. Image: Darren Stewart & GULSHAN KHAN

Manyi took to Twitter to announce that he had crossed the political aisle and is now a proud card-carrying member of Julius Malema's political party.

Manyi said:

"After careful thought and consideration, I have come to the conclusion I can serve South Africa better when in an organisation like the EFF."

Mzwanele Manyi has had memberships with ANC, ATM and now EFF

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF is the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson's third political party in the past four years.

Before joining the ATM in 2019, Manyi was a ruling African National Congress member. He left the ANC on a bitter note, saying he felt he overstayed his welcome at the "fatigued, captured and saturated" party.

In contrast to his departure from the ANC, Manyi described his split from the ATM as amicable and claimed that the move would positively impact his political career, EWN reported.

South Africans divided by Manyi's move to the EFF

While some people celebrated Jacob Zuma's spokesperson, others slammed him for jumping from one party to another.

Below are some comments:

Ntodeni Khorommbi said:

"The useless one very soon will, be joining IFP."

Nkosinathi Khomo prasied:

"Wise move and a very good decision, perfect timing for next year's election ."

Tshiamo Rakgokong claimed:

"Stomach politics. He is surely dying of hunger. All he needs is to be an MP."

Matome Matebeta congratulated:

"Nice move, Fighter Manyi, as long you didn't join pensioners."

Balard Ndazi Nleya slammed:

"This political hopper of no substance."

Eric Ntsie Malaka celebrated:

"Welcome home, Mzwanele Manyi."

Nick Ramalamula criticised:

"This one is a political frog hop hop hop."

Owen Chipen speculated:

"Mzwanele Manyi will just cause confusion in the EFF, and won't last."

Duduzile Zuma says DA’s John Steenhuisen increased EFF’s popularity by labelling Malema public enemy No.1

In another story, Briefly News reported that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla believes DA leader John Steenhuisen scored an own goal for his party after making scathing comments about EFF leader Julius Malema.

While delivering his victory speech after being re-elected DA leader on Sunday, 2 April, Steenhuisen waged political war against the Red Berets.

Steenhuisen said:

“Today, I publicly declare Julius Malema’s EFF to be political enemy number one of the DA. And I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF at every turn, with the ultimate aim of defeating the doomsday coalition that could seal South Africa’s fate next year.”

