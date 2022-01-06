Mwazanele Jimmy Manyi says the allegations made against him in the State Capture Report are incorrect

Manyi has been found to have allowed state capture to thrive in the Government Communications Information System department while he was CEO

South Africans are not at all shocked that Manyi is vehemently denying the conclusions made by the Zondo Commission

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Mwazanele Jimmy Manyi, the current spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, has come out to defend himself against the allegations that he was complicit in state capture in South Africa.

The State Capture Report stated that Manyi, during his tenure as the CEO of the Government Communications Information System (GCIS), was responsible for enabling state capture. However, Manyi says the Zondo Commission has gotten it wrong.

Mzwanele Manyi feels he is being targeted by the Zondo Commission because he is the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson. Images: Veli Nhlapo & Simon Mania

Source: Getty Images

The first concern that was raised by the report was Manyi's appointment by the former President. Manyi was employed in the Department of Labour, according to TimesLIVE.

During Manyi's tenure at the GCIS, millions of rands were syphoned to the Gupta-owned newspaper, The New Age through advertising deals. The New Age newspaper received a R6.8 million advertising contract from GCIS despite the publication still being new and hardly known.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In the years after Manyi left the GCIS, the Gupta-owned publication continued to receive millions from the department.

In response to his involvement, many stated that he had no say in how the GCIS spent money and the director-generals in charge of different departments would need to account for those funds.

Manyi also accused the Zondo Commission of going after him in particular because he is the spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation and that there is no proof that he enabled state capture.

"My real crime is that I am the spokesperson of the most-hated person, Zuma," said Manyi.

In an interview with eNCA, Manyi stated that the conclusions that have been written about him and his involvement in corruption in the State Capture Report are baseless and malicious.

He says there is no evidence to support the conclusions made by the commission. He says the report is merely targeting everyone that is associated with Zuma.

"I think if Zondo and his people were fair to the people of South Africa, they should have been proper evidence to support this slur that they have just lambasted me with," stated Manyi.

South Africans say Manyi should head to court

@audreyz71 said

"He must challenge it in court kaloku."

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"Very true, he must take it on review he has the same rights as Mabuyane and other thumaminions who always take reports on review."

Others say Manyi is being predictable with his denial

@cyrilmasia1 said:

"Of course, I am not surprised even a newborn could predict that from Jimmy Manyi."

@inkabiYezwe said:

"He’s on-brand with the denial."

@Dvan63581717 said:

"Of course, Mr Manyi. We never expected you to say anything differently."

@Goldfish_Jack said:

"Of course he would say they got it wrong! By opening his mouth, he is admitting his guilt!"

Jacob Zuma and Tom Moyane fingered in demise of SARS

Briefly News previously reported that the State Capture Report has stated that former President Jacob Zuma played a key role in the demise of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The report that was made public on Tuesday evening, 4 January found that SARS operations under the leadership of Tom Moyane are an indication of state capture.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wrote in the report that Moyane's restructuring of the tax authority made it quite hard for authorities to probe illegal dealings within SARS.

Source: Briefly News