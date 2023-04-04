Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla thinks DA leader John Steenhuisen gave Julius Malema political points through his re-election speech

Steenhuisen declared that Malema and the EFF would be the DA's political enemy going into the 2024 election

The DA has vowed to keep the EFF out of power and unseat the ANC through a master plan

KWAZULU-NATAL - Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla believes DA leader John Steenhuisen scored an own goal for his party after making scathing comments about EFF leader Julius Malema.

While delivering his victory speech after being re-elected DA leader on Sunday, 2 April, Steenhuisen waged political war with the Red Berets.

Steenhuisen said:

“Today, I publicly declare Julius Malema’s EFF to be political enemy number one of the DA.

And I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF at every turn, with the ultimate aim of defeating the doomsday coalition that could seal South Africa’s fate next year,”

Zuma-Sambudla tweeted her political commentary, predicting that Steenhuisen increased the EFFs voter base by declaring Malema the DA's enemy.

John Steenhuisen details DA's master plan for ANC and EFF ahead of 2024 elections

In the rest of his victory address, Steenhuisen vowed that the DA would keep the EFF out of power and unseat the ANC.

The DA plans to establish a pre-election pact that would unite opposition parties in an alternative formation, TimesLIVE reported.

Steenhuisen said the pact was necessary to stop the ANC and EFF from ruining South Africa with a "doomsday coalition".

South Africans are divided by Duduzile Zuma's predictions

Here's what South Africans are saying:

@nilshp said:

"The Venn diagram showing the subset of potential DA/EFF voters does not exist."

@farrel13 claimed:

"EFF rarely get double figures during elections."

@knysnalurie approved:

"For once, we agree on something."

@DavidApter1 joked:

"This tweet probably pushed DA support UP a notch."

