Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s comments on Paul Mashatile raised eyebrows

She commented on the swearing-in ceremony for the African National Congress’ (ANC) deputy president

Duduzile’s remarks failed to gain support on social media, with many users calling her and the Zuma family out

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shared an underwhelmed reaction to the African National Congress’ (ANC) deputy president.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla spoke out against ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile. Image: Alet Pretorius & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

As the party’s second-in-command Paul Mashatile was sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP), Duduzile was quick to react to the monumental moment.

Taking to Twitter, the former president’s daughter shared a snap of Mashatile along with the caption:

“He doesn't have that thing though.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users were quick to chime in on her remark, with many querying what specific “thing” she was referring to. Duduzile’s comments on Mashatile came weeks after she called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give him a second chance.

Mzansi reacts to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s comment on ANC deputy Paul Mashatile

@malalaveve said:

“Yeah, he doesn't have a stealing history. Any person who doesn't have a history of looting like the RET Thieves doesn't have that thing.”

@uTatakaSbu posted:

“That strictly come-dancing look.”

@Supreme78144491 wrote:

“The other one whom we thought had that “thing” turned out to be a mess that devastated the country. When realising he doesn’t have “that thing” he delegated his responsibilities to the Guptas.”

@JordaaMahumane commented:

“Even if "he doesn't have that thing though" as long as he works for South Africans it will be great things for our country.”

@SifisoParadise stated:

“True, he doesn't have that Intentional Looting Thing of Nkandla.”

@SouthMeeting added:

“He surely doesn't have that "we see you " thing kinda behaviour.”

Newly named ANC MPs sworn in

Along with Mashatile, former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, former deputy minister Parks Tau, and newly elected ANC deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa were also sworn in on Monday, 6 February.

TimesLIVE reported that Mashatile and the other MPs had been deployed to implement the ANC’s manifesto. The party’s deputy said they would work alongside a team of comrades to ensure citizens are served with dignity and respect.

Paul Mashatile remains tight-lipped about taking over from David Mabuza, says Mabuza is still deputy president

Briefly News also reported that Paul Mashatile is keeping his cards close to his chest about whether he will be taking over from Deputy President of South Africa David Mabuza.

When quizzed, the African National Congress deputy president said that as far as he’s concerned, Mabuza is still the second-in-command of the country.

This comes after Mabuza, in his first public address since the ANC’s elective conference, confirmed that he had resigned as deputy president to make way for Mashatile, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News