A popular South African influencer has taken to social media to share a portrait that had been created in her likeness

The beautiful woman captioned the post ‘happy Friday’, but the emoji used suggested that she wasn’t too excited about the work

Social media users didn’t seem too impressed with the portrait either, with some peeps blaming Rasta for the work

A stunning South African influencer posted a portrait that someone had created in her likeness.

Mimo Mokgosi shared a portrait someone made for her. Image: Mimo Mokgosi.

Source: Twitter

Mimo Mokgosi, who shared posted the snap on Twitter, didn’t seem too impressed with the work, using the skull emoji as part of her caption, which read:

“Happy Friday.”

Here is the post:

Social media influencers shocked by portrait of SA influencer

South African social media users dragged the photo, with some even blaming Rasta for the portrait.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions from tweeps, who had no problem with sharing their thoughts on the interesting work of art:

@Teezy_Promking didn’t have much to say and simply commented:

“Bathong.”

@IamKumbi reacted:

“At least they made your arms hairy too.”

@MaqhaweII wrote:

“It's a no from me.”

@Tryphina_Zee thought the art looked a lot like her:

“Had they added the tattoo, it was going to look like you.”

@kamogelo_pheeha asked an important question, since her caption wasn’t too telling:

“Are you happy with that portrait or drawing?”

@LVitj0 commented:

“Rasta man is getting better.”

@Nosie_Phiwo made a remark about some of the image’s details:

“Something’s wrong with your eyes on the sketch.”

@latomique asked if it was Rasta’s handiwork:

“Bathong, was this done by Rasta?”

@laurenciamatlai thought only the tattoo was missing from the drawing:

“Not bad, go shorta di tattoo fela.”

