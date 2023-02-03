A lady residing in Johannesburg has shared a post online opening up about poverty

The woman explained that growing up poor was a blessing and taught kids how to appreciate everything they had

Social media users had mixed reactions to the lady’s tweet, with some fiercely disagreeing with her

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A lady from Johannesburg has taken to Twitter to post about what a blessing poverty could be in the right context.

The lady said there were blessings and lessons to be garnered through growing up poor. Image: MoMo Productions.

Source: Getty Images

The woman noted that growing up in under-resourced households could teach children to appreciate everything they have.

Twitter user, @Ese7391’s, post read:

“Growing up in a poor family is a blessing because you will learn how to appreciate every little thing you have in life.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here is the tweet:

Social media users had mixed reactions to the woman’s post about poverty being a blessing

Some tweeps agreed with the hun, with others arguing that poverty always has been a curse.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

@MurithiJune remarked:

“Never try to motivate anyone again. There is nothing good or beneficial about poverty; it's a traumatic experience.”

@phophoh_2 wrote:

“It’s not a blessing, it’s an eye-opener, I would say.”

@Mbhele5Nombuso reacted:

“You can say that again!”

@Tsephangmkh1 shared their view:

“Once they start making their own money, they look down on other people.”

@I_am_Rebah added:

“I guess it's a blessing in disguise because, wow.”

@ThatoNtshingil2 shared:

“Ain’t nothing blessed about being poor. I know a lot of privileged people who appreciate every little thing they have.”

@Thoks_Sithole reflected:

“On the downside, they believe in tough love which doesn't make sense. Everything about them is survival. I prefer people from reasonable beginnings compared to unfavourable.”

SA woman sparks debate on cost of living after bond went up by R4000, peeps react: “You are speaking for many”

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote about one South African lady who has taken to social media to express discontent about prices heavily increasing in Mzansi.

The woman noted that her bond increased by R4000, with the cost of food and other essential items always rising drastically in the country.

Many social media peeps agreed with her sentiments, with others noting that she expressed what many Mzansi citizens have felt for a long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News