Mzansi was concerned for one woman who went through the most in January and looked depressed

Twitter user @QMqilingwa lost her job, was rejected by others, didn’t fall pregnant and was overwhelmed

People took time to ask the woman if she was coping and reminded her that it can get better

January is a rough month for most, but one woman had it handed to her. Sharing just four pictures on Twitter, the woman showed Mzansi how her life crumbled before her eyes.

Twitter user @QMqilingwa lost her job and the rest of January was a snowball effect. Image: Twitter / @QMqilingwa

Twitter user @QMqilingwa shared four pictures showing how her year started in a downward spiral. First, she got suspended from work and called into a hearing where it is assumed she got fired, then she was rejected by every job she applied for, then she found out she was not pregnant (this assuming she wanted to be), and lastly, sis turned to adult beverages for support.

Shame babes, January really got you!

“Januwari 23 PhotoDump ✋”

The people of Mzansi show that stressed woman support

This is a lot to take in, even for total strangers. People took to the comments to show her some love and tried to remind her that it is only up from there.

See some of the supportive comments:

@ValentineVee_ said:

“Are you ok girl? This is a lot ”

@asanda_tee said:

“Queen are you okaykwakningi oe.”

@usermalusi said:

“Yaah ne, it’s been a rough one for you. I hope Feb is lighter. sending you hugs ”

@_MaMzelemu said:

“Ngathi you’re going through a lot. Love and light ✨”

@Nkeletseng_S said:

“As long as you are not pregnant sis♥️”

