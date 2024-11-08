A young South African lady flexed her fantastic outing in the wild, which quickly turned into a horror

One woman in Mzansi gave viewers a glimpse of her terrifying encounter with one of the cat's family members.

A lady showed off her terrifying encounter with a cheetah in a TikTok video. Image: @thobeka_shozi

Woman's terrifying encounter with a cheetah

The young lady shared a clip on TikTok where she flexed how she had a good time in one of the national game parks with different animals.

In the video posted under the social media handle @thobeka_shozi, the hun can be seen with various animals, like a lion, giraffe, and more. As the footage continued, @thobeka_shozi showcased how she bent down close to a cheetah, which startled her and caused her to run, but she just moved and stood still in fear.

The clip captured the attention of South Africans, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments.

People respond to hun's cheetah video

The online community took to the comments section to share their opinions as they flooded the post with jokes and laughter.

Bond said:

"You not Kasongo yeye so running was not gonna help."

Vuyour@04 wrote:

"ICheetah thought you were an angel that's why it let you off the hook."

Fifilovespeace added:

"Haibo!"

Zuki shared:

"Neh, no time for human meat. Glad you’re okay. My heart would have stopped beating."

Rae Tjale commented:

"I would collapse"

Stephen Naidoo advised:

"Never play with wildlife, he will eat you alive."

Woman's terrifying run-in with cheetah

One young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @kones567 shared a horrifying encounter she had while jogging. The woman thanked God for saving her life after she received a lift on the road. The stunner said she spotted a cheetah while jogging, which distressed her.

