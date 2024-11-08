“Beautiful To Watch”: Mzansi Woman Shares Heartwarming Relationship With Work Dad, SA Gushes
- A hun in South Africa uploaded a sweet video showcasing her wholesome bond with her work father
- In the clip, she unveiled how he shares all of his lunch meals with her, and it gained massive traction
- People were in their feelings as they rushed to the comments section, gushing over them, and others shared their thoughts
One lady flexed her lovely relationship with her work dad in a video making rounds on social media.
Woman shares heartwarming bond with work father
A lady gave her viewers a glimpse into her work life, and people were touched by the TikTok video, which she shared under the handle @pnx117.
The stunner revealed that her work dad shares everything he eats with her, and she went on to show them off. The heartwarming clip left many South Africans in awe of the man's sweet gesture.
@pnx117's footage was well received and became a hit on the video-sharing app. Within a few hours of its publication, it garnered loads of views and thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the sweet video below:
Mzansi is in awe over the TikTok video
The online community responded to the clip as they raved over their sweet relationship while others shared their thoughts.
Mack Mogale gushed over the pair, saying:
"This is beautiful! I have a working mother also, and she shares her food with me. I love that woman so much."
Miss H added:
"Ncoo this is so heartwarming."
Shavhi wrote:
"I have a work mother she has been a pillar through so much."
Makhanani expressed:
"I feel like you bully him, the way he just gives with open hands and an open heart, beautiful to watch."
Nnaso shared:
"I don't want this kind of relationship. I always make situations awkward."
Nox commented:
"Awuu, this Dad will do anything for you I wish I had a Dad like this."
