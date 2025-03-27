A content creator shared a video on TikTok showing off her recently delivered Shein package and revealing she has mastered getting her orders delivered within just five days

The woman's impressive delivery time has left many South Africans intrigued, as Shein orders typically take much longer to arrive due to customs clearance procedures and other factors

Fellow shoppers flooded the comments section asking for her secret, with some suggesting that selecting the "urgent delivery" option and promptly paying customs speeds delivery

A woman shared a clip showing how proud she was of mastering how to get your Shein order delivered within five days after placing paying. Images: @samke_buthelezi

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has left online shoppers amazed after revealing she's cracked the code to receiving Shein deliveries in record time.

Content creator @samke_buthelezi posted a video proudly holding her Shein delivery bag with the caption:

"POV: You have mastered the art of receiving your SHEIN order within five days."

She then looks at the camera with a satisfied smile, clearly pleased with her shopping hack.

The secret to faster deliveries

Getting Shein orders delivered quickly in South Africa largely depends on timing and understanding the shipping cycle. According to the online retailer's shipping information, delivery times are estimates based on when the order is paid for, but actual shipping may take longer due to factors such as address issues, customs clearance procedures, and other logistical causes.

It appears the content creator has figured out which days work best with the shipping cycle, allowing her to receive her products within five days rather than waiting for the next shipping round. This strategic ordering has given her an edge over other Shein shoppers who often wait weeks for their packages to arrive.

A woman shared a clip showing how she gets her Shein orders in less than five days. Images: @samke_buthelezi

Source: TikTok

South Africans react to the quick delivery hack

@KhiweMala shared their struggle:

"I paid mine on the 18th, but still no movement."

@Ramela Noni Louisa explained her process:

"I usually pay customs a day after placing my order😩😩 Now, it has been 3 days and no notification to pay customs 💔💔 And I NEED that order by Friday."

@Buhle asked a common concern:

"Are the customs still expensive?"

@AintOnIt responded with specifics:

"No, I paid R460 on R3300, then 3 weeks back, R480 on R3600. Logistics was FedEx."

@sbonga.mkhize12 asked for the secret:

"Ordering on Sundays or what, my angel?"

@Mckenzie Khumalo suggested it's becoming common:

"Ma'am, I think we're all receiving our orders within 5 days."

@. revealed their method:

"Just keep pressing 'urgent delivery', that's all💋I received mine within 4 days."

@❤️ shared another tip:

"Same, I always send an email to the logistics company after paying tax and tell them to deliver my package fast."

