South Africa’s top designers joined forces to protest against illegal counterfeit goods transported into the country

The creatives filled the streets of Sandton, Johannesburg to share their concerns about the matter and the loss of over 70K jobs in their industry

Social media users were not impressed by the designers trying to cancel their favourite brands and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

South Africa’s top designers took the streets of Sandton by storm on Monday to protest against illegal counterfeit goods.

South Africans were unimpressed with local designers who protested against Shein and Temu. Image: @sheinza_.

Source: Instagram

David Tlale and Sophie Ndaba were some of the well-known people who were spotted among a group of creatives fighting for change.

SA bashes Mzansi designers protesting against Shein and Temu

South African designers have had enough of Chinese online stores and producers of illegal counterfeit goods thriving in Mzansi. On Monday, a group of creatives filled the streets of Sandton to protest against fake clothing items.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The designers blamed the government for the slow death of the clothing and textile industry in South Africa. David Tlale explained:

“We believe that our government is not protecting us as creatives, as entrepreneurs because as we speak, 70,000 jobs in the clothing and textile industry have been lost and nothing has been snatched about that. Factories have been closed down and skills are slowly dying.”

The designer also explained that the goods being transported into the country are hurting South African creatives:

“Designers are suffering on a daily basis because of counterfeits and cheap clothing.”

The protesters ruffled some feathers when they said Temu and Shein sold fake and cheap clothing. Consumers of the two brands were not amused and handled the Mzansi creatives in the comments of the viral post.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to designers protesting Shein and Temu

South Africans were not happy about Mzansi designers protesting against their favourite fashion brands:

Fashion lovers stood with Shein and Temu amid protest in Sandton. Image: @sheinza_.

Source: Instagram

@Ma'am explained:

“Maxhosa? David Tlale? You guys only cater to celebrities, not ordinary folks on the streets. We don't afford your clothing, yoh!”

@Mme_said:

“Decrease your prices then we will decide, for now it’s SHEIN is the way.”

@🦥 pointed out:

“They want us to buy “local” from them so they can buy Gucci, LV, Burberry for themselves.”

@Kenneth Andile suggested:

“Shein and TEMU must be forced to build factories here in South Africa to create jobs.”

@MamobeDineo🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 was puzzled:

“David doesn’t cater to the masses. Why is he complaining when his target market is the rich celebrities?”

@MthuthuzeliJiya commented:

“The audacity of telling ppl what to buy with their money.”

@Elklpfs🧚🏻‍♀️🪼🫧 explained:

“Do they cater for plus-size people? The reason why people buy from Shein and Temu is because they cater to all sizes. They did this to themselves by not including plus-size to their brands.”

@karabo phetla wrote:

“But we can't afford David Tlale, we can only admire from afar.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A South African single dad praised Temu for creating a meaningful product that he gifted his son with on his birthday.

One Mzansi lady crashed out on TikTok after installing Shein's R7 grills that got stuck to her teeth for over a week.

A satisfied South African flaunted her affordable homeware from Temu and plugged Mzansi with how they can get R4K coupons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News