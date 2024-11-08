A local man shared a video of another man performing weird and unique dance moves at groove

The dancing included jumping while the man showed off his moves to Love the Way You Lie by Eminem, featuring Rihanna

Members of the online community laughed at the performance and cracked jokes in the comments

A man performed weird dance moves at groove. Images: @glentinlm

Dance is a universal language through which people express their emotions and creativity, often bringing joy and connection to those around them. However, when one man displayed bizarre and unconventional moves, he drew a mix of amused side-eyes and laughter from onlookers.

Dance like everyone is watching

Using the handle @glentinlm on TikTok, a man shared a video of another doing weird dance moves on a dancefloor at groove to Eminem and Rihanna's hit song Love the Way You Lie.

As the man jumped and moved around, other patrons watched him, curious about what he displayed. At one point, the groovy guy took his shirt off as he felt the music's beat.

Watch the video below:

Man's unique dancing humours Mzansi internet users

Thousands of local social media users found the TikTok post comical and went to the comment section to express their thoughts about the weird dance moves the man performed.

@sydney_west13 humorously told app users:

"This is why I avoid consuming alcohol in public spaces because these demons don't make you aware. They just show up."

@nubiana__ laughed and shared:

"It’s the flip flops. When a man wears good shoes, he behaves."

After seeing the man's dance moves, @morwetsanamosadi said to him:

"My brother, may the good Lord heal you and all the pain you don't talk about. Amen."

A humoured @hereisnosi shared with the online community:

"I watched this on low volume, so imagine my surprise when I heard the music he was dancing to."

@anellamokonyama wrote with a laugh:

"The dancefloor hates to see him coming."

Talking about the women seated in the background, @nadiavicker3 commented:

"It’s the way they're staring at him."

Man's weird and unique dancing has SA busting

