One hunky gent set the internet ablaze over his killer dance moves and looks, which had peeps drooling and became a viral sensation.

A man impressed netizens with his killer dance moves and looks in a TikTok video. Image: @georgeadun

Handsome man's moves go viral, ladies thirsty

The young guy flexed his dance moves in a TikTok video, which he posted under the handle @georgeadun.

In the clip, the man is dressed in all black as they busted off a few moves, which left ladies in awe of how handsome he looks. The clip was well received among online users and became a viral hit on TikTok, clocking over 2.6 million along with thousands of likes and comments, leaving people thirsty.

Watch the video of the man breaking it down the dance floor below:

SA drools over the hunky man's dance moves

Netizens were in awe of the gent's killer moves as they flooded the comments section, gushing over him.

Bongiwe Mthombeni said:

"The true definition of tall, dark and handsome. How tall is he? haibo abanye abazali bayazala yho."

Cordyy expressed:

"I think I found him."

Baloo gushed over the guy, adding:

"Beautiful man."

Lee wrote:

"I fear this is my type."

Priyanka Motaung replied:

"You're so beautiful it hurts."

Magda simply said:

"You dance better than me."

Lovequeenesther cracked a joke, saying:

"But why is he dancing in CAPITAL LETTERS."

