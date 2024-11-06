A kid in South Africa went viral online over his amusing antics, which warmed the hearts of many

A little boy warmed the hearts of many people online with his amusing antics in a video making rounds on social media.

Little kid's joyride melts hearts in SA

One toddler in South Africa stole the hearts of many with his antics. The clip posted by TikTok user @being_a_mom showcased a little boy sitting in a car riding along the roadside with his loved ones.

As the footage continued, the kid's father in the video drove like he was racing. The boy loved the adrenaline rush of driving fast, and his cute reaction entertained South African netizens, leaving them in awe.

@being_a_mom's clip captured the attention of online users and went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering many views, thousands of likes and comments

Watch the wholesome video below:

SA is in awe of the kid

The online community was amazed as they took to the comments section to gush over the little boy, saying:

Zukile__m wrote;

"Look at the joy on his face."

Jdn gushed over the boy, adding:

"He’s just too adorable."

B expressed:

"He is so cute!"

Nomyoks232 commented

"I’m in love how happy is this baby."

Precious K simply said:

"I honestly love him."

Noxolomali replied:

"His having so much fun."

