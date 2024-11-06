A young lady flexed her latest achievement for the world to see, which left many people on the internet inspired

The stunner revealed that she obtained her masters in a clip which she shared online, and it captured many's attention

South Africans loved the woman's content as they flocked to her comments to shower her with heartwarming messages

Hard work and perseverance always yield positive results, and the young hun was finally happy to see her efforts pay off.

A lady bagged a master's degree in mathematics and she shared her journey in a TikTok video. Image: @sirnahnkosi

SA woman bags a master of science

The lady shared a series of stunning pictures of the day of her graduation on TikTok under the handle @sirnahnkosi, where she went on to express how she had obtained a master's degree in pure mathematics.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @sirnahnkosi was proud of herself as she gushed over her achievement by simply saying:

"Call me Master."

The young woman's content inspired the online community, and the clip was well-received among people online. It grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views on the video-sharing app.

SA congratulates math whiz

The video melted hearts across TikTok, and netizens sent their love and congratulations in the comments.

Katleho wrote:

"Congratulations ma, study tips on how can improve in maths?"

Melusi Sibisi expressed:

"From High school, you have always been leading us in that field. Congratulations Senah."

Nompilo said:

"Can l just have 5% of that mathematics intelligence?"

Nicol added:

"Yhoooooooooo well done, to God be the glory wena you were an A student back in high school nehhh."

Atly commented:

"Please transfer your maths knowledge for my matric finals."

User gushed:

"Beauty with brains."

