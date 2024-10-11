A funny gentleman brought out his inner child and had a fun time with a young kiddo

The man hopped into the little guy's toy car and drove around the yard as if it was bought for him

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the man hilariously funny

A video of a man riding in a child's car has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet in laughter.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @mbuzero, the man is seen in a little guy's toy van, driving around in the yard. The toddler was at the back of it, hilariously enjoying the ride.

The gentleman was having a ball. As much as he was too long for the car, he somehow made it work, lol. Indeed today's adults are unserious, exploring their inner child every chance they get.

Man hilariously drives kid's toy ride

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the adult driving baby's car

The video raked over 240k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Amirah Keneilwe said:

"Aibo I want one now 🥹😭😭😭😭."

@❤️pretty ❤️ laughed:

"So u asked for a lift and to drive at the same time😭😭😂."

@Lutendo expressed:

"Healing inner child 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Rudehomie wrote:

"The owner of the car must call the cops he is being hijacked with his own car😃😂🤣🤣🤣."

@Patty S❤ said:

"Overload😃😃."

@TEE ZWIDE❤️ was envious:

"My inner child want to try this😭😭 ngiphushwe mft."

@pulemonamoledi commented:

"Life is good."

@Matinya Mbado shared:

"We knw u also buy it for urself 😂😂😂."

@costaG# said:

"It doesn't break because it's a Toyota 😅🔥🔥."

Bundle of joy shows off stunning ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler who showed off his Mercedes-Benz.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @karabomoloi381, the young one was seen at the car gate in his home. He got off his small Mercedes-Benz toy to open the big gate. The toddler was so confident in his actions. One could swear the boy knows he is driving one of the most loved and expensive car brands. The TikTok user found the toddler's action funny and cute.

