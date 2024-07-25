A mother shocked many people on the internet with how she woke up her child, and the clip went viral

In the footage, she showed off how her son was deep in his sleep, and she suddenly woke him up in an unusual way

People reacted to the video with laughter, while some were not impressed by the woman's actions

One mom left many people with mixed feelings after she showed how she took revenge on her baby boy.

A mother woke up her baby in an unusual manner in a TikTok video, which amused Mzansi. Image: @zeepho_jonas

Source: TikTok

Mom wakes up cute baby in a usual way

The TikTok video shared by @zeepho_jonas shows a baby boy sleeping soundly dressed in his brown onesie. The little one's mom then sang so loud that she woke him up, which shocked the baby and caused him to walk up.

In her captions, @zeepho_jonas expressed that her son made her sleep at 2 a.m., so she decided to get him back by waking up while he was fast asleep. The mother simply said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Giving him a taste of his own medicine."

The clip amused many people on social media, but some were not so impressed by her actions. The video grabbed the attention of many, garnering loads of views, thousands of likes, and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the funny video below:

People react with mixed reaction

Although the mother's hilarious antics amused many, some pointed out how it was extremely dangerous to wake a child in such a manner.

kungawonha expressed:

"Revenge is the best dish served chilled."

User shared:

"I'm gonna do this with my 5month who thinks night is day."

Molefe Silas wrote:

"Reason we won't get rich, people disturb us while awa ancestors a giving us power ball numbers."

Mikatekohelani commented:

"I'm gonna be this parent the way I love revenge."

Mother finds creative way to get daughter to wake up for school

Briefly News previously reported that a mother gave an excellent shoutout to her daughter, who had netizens gasping at how hilarious it was.

Little ones can be stubborn, but when it's time to wake up and go to school, they reach new levels. One mother's lightbulb went on and never turned off. She found the perfect tool that helped her get the grumpy little one ready for school in no time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News